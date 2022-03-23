Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $157,000.

FHLC stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.09 and a one year high of $69.27.

