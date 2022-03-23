Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,438,477 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,438,477 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,230.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,973,314. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

