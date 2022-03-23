Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,352,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 418,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. 135,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,705,004. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

