Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.21

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and traded as high as $19.32. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 34,870 shares changing hands.

ATUSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

