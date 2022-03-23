Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at MKM Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

NYSE AMBC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. 1,400,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $413.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C James Prieur purchased 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,466 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,231,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 222,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

