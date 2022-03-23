Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.33.

AMED stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.62. 119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.70. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

