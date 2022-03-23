Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.46%.

Ameren Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.