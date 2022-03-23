America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

ATAX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $405.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

America First Multifamily Investors shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 13.7% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 93.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

