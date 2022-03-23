American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $617.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

AVD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 167,711 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 751.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

