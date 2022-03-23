Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USAGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USA shares. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday.

USA stock opened at C$1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$255.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.14.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

