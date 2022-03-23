Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.84

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 392289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,251,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,297,000 after buying an additional 173,855 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 931,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,286,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.