Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to announce $290.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.98 million and the highest is $295.11 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $279.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,890. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.