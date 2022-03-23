Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after buying an additional 80,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $56.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.