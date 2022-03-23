Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.62. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

