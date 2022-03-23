Analysts Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) to report $444.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.31 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $313.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

