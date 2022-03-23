Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) to post $21.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 527.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $42.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,766 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 59,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 19.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM remained flat at $$2.57 during midday trading on Friday. 1,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,800. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $12.83.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

