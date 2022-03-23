Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 501,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $22,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,216,000 after acquiring an additional 927,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

