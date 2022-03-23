Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Post $0.95 EPS

Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.96. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.63. 5,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,318,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

