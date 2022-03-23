Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,664. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.