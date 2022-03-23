Analysts Anticipate StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for StoneCo’s earnings. StoneCo reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that StoneCo will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for StoneCo.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
STNE opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.40.
About StoneCo (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
