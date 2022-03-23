Analysts Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Airgain reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,797. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

