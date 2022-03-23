Analysts Expect Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canon will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canon.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:CAJ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 336,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.36. Canon has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Canon in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 203,653 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Canon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canon in the 4th quarter worth $607,000.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily