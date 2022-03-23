Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will report $383.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.04 million and the highest is $475.40 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

EXEL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,882. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,034. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $55,443,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.