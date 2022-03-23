Analysts Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target at $38.92

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in APA by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in APA by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in APA by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APA will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

