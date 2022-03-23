Analysts Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Price Target at $113.08

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62. Insperity has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

