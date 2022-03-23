Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price at $16.89

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

SBRA stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,791 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

