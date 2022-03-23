Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) PT at $18.13

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. 1,529,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,598. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.