Analyzing Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Madison County Financial and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.29%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison County Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $394.02 million 3.20 $110.08 million $1.78 11.94

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial 27.94% 7.56% 0.98%

Risk and Volatility

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Madison County Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison County Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison County Financial, Inc. is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

