Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $981.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

