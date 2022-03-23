Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.05

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 3903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.39. The stock has a market cap of C$529.62 million and a P/E ratio of -103.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.69%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

