Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 733,032 shares.The stock last traded at $4.10 and had previously closed at $3.94.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

