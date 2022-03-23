Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Sells $1,400,500.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATEX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.97. 61,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEX. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

