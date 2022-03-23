Anyswap Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $182.37 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $9.78 or 0.00023131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.65 or 0.07029961 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.34 or 0.99649297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

