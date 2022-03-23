APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,637 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.34% of APA worth $32,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

