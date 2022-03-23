Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Apartment Income REIT worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 35.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 166.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after buying an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 58,052 shares worth $3,076,206. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

