Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Apartment Income REIT worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 121,173 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares worth $3,076,206. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

