Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $139,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 34.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average of $160.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.