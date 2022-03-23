Arden Trust Co Acquires New Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of onsemi stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,075,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

