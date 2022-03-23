Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.41. 1,096,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of -138.80 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.71.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

