Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $165.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,748,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,687,965. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $323.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

