Arden Trust Co Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

NYSE BX traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $123.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,955. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

