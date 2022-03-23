Arden Trust Co Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lyft were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,153,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,791. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

