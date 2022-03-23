Arden Trust Co Has $522,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $147.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,141. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average of $171.44.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

