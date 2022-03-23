Arden Trust Co Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,631,000 after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.33. 3,738,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,605. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

