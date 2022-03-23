Arden Trust Co Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,619,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,711,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

