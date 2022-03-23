Arden Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.00. 1,968,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.