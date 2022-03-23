Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vistra were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vistra by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE VST traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. 2,548,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,184. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.