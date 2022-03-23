Arden Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 3,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.92. 3,725,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,337. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.