Arden Trust Co Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $43.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $422.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,969,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.61 and its 200-day moving average is $569.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.17.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

