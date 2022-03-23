Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of ARLO stock remained flat at $$9.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,272. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

